Vernon (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Bills, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Vernon suffered a right knee injury during Week 9's loss to the Broncos, the severity of which will now cause him to miss Sunday's tilt against Buffalo. In the veteran defensive end's absence, Chris Smith and Chad Thomas figure to each see an uptick of rotational snaps.

