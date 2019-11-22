Play

Vernon (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Vernon will miss a third straight contest due to his lingering knee injury. In his stead, expect Chad Thomas to draw another start at defensive end. A timetable for Vernon's return to the lineup remains undisclosed.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories