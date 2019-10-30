Vernon made six solo tackles and two sacks in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots.

Vernon played every defensive snap (69) for the first time this season, and it paid off with a season high in tackles and his second sack of the year. He's having trouble disrupting plays like he did with the Giants, however, as Vernon only has eight quarterback pressures this year compared to 29 total last season.

