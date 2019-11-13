Vernon (knee) is ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Steelers, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Vernon will watch a second consecutive game from the sideline. During this past Sunday's win over the Bills, Chad Thomas started at defensive end, recording a 78-percent snap share and notching his second sack of the year. The Browns hope Vernon can utilize the "mini-bye" from the weeknight game to get healthy for Week 12's matchup against the Dolphins.