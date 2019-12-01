Play

Vernon (knee) is active Week 13 against Pittsburgh.

Vernon is back from a three-week absence, providing a welcome boost to the pass rush with Myles Garrett (suspension) on the shelf. He had recorded a sack in back-to-back games prior to the injury, and regularly recorded multiple tackles while taking on a big chunk of the snap share. Look for Vernon to start opposite Chad Thomas on the defensive line.

