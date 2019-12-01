Play

Vernon (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Steelers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Vernon is officially questionable after working as a limited practice participant this week, but it appears as though he'll return from the three-game absence. The 29-year-old's return to action should provide a significant boost for the Browns in the absence of Myles Garrett (suspension).

