Vernon (knee) is inactive Week 14 against the Bengals.

Vernon returned from a three-game absence last week against Pittsburgh, but saw a season-low 12 snaps in the loss. He was then limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday before getting scratched for Friday's session and entering the week with a "questionable" tag. With Vernon ultimately sidelined, there will be plenty of snaps at defensive end for the likes of Bryan Cox and Porter Gustin.

