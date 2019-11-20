Browns' Olivier Vernon: Still not practicing
Vernon (knee) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Coach Freddie Kitchens expressed optimism that Vernon could practice in some capacity later this week, but the starting defensive end's chances of suiting up against Miami on Sunday are looking shaky at best. Vernon has missed two straight games due to a lingering ankle injury. If he's forced to miss any more time, count on Chad Thomas to draw another start.
