Vernon suffered a ruptured Achilles during Sunday's 24-22 win over the Steelers, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Consequently, Vernon will undergo surgery and won't be available for the playoffs. The 30-year-old defensive end finished the 2020 season with 36 tackles (24 solo), nine sacks -- his highest total since 2013 -- and three pass breakups. Vernon is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March, but his recovery timeline could push off his next deal until the summer.