Vernon (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Browns didn't hold a practice Monday, but Vernon wouldn't have been able to participate if they did. He was unable to practice last week, either, so he has an uphill climb to be ready for Thursday's game against the Steelers. If he's ruled out, Chad Thomas -- who notched a sack in Week 10 -- will start in his place again.

