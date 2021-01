Vernon will have an MRI on his ankle, according to coach Kevin Stefanski, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

After suffering an ankle injury during the second half of Sunday's game against the Steelers, it's confirmed Vernon will need to be examined further as the Browns prepare first their first taste of the playoffs since 2002. Vernon has played a strong role for the Browns defense this season, registering 34 tackles (22 solo) and eight sacks.