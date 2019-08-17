Browns' Olivier Vernon: Will play Saturday

Vernon (hamstring) will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, May Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Vernon's snap count will be limited Saturday as the Browns rest many of their starters, but this will be his first preseason action after sustaining a hamstring injury in late July. The edge rusher's restricted availability Saturday figures to result in additional reps for Chris Smith and Anthony Zettel at defensive end.

