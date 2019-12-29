Play

Vernon (knee) is active Week 17 against Cincinnati.

Vernon has played in just one game (12 snaps) over the past seven weeks, but after practicing in a limited capacity all week long, he'll be healthy enough to suit up in hopes of ending the season on a positive note. The Browns did not officially announce any lineup changes at the position, however, so it's unclear exactly how the snaps will shake out between Vernon, Chad Thomas and Bryan Cox.

