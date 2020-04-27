Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski assumes Vernon will be part of the Browns' 2020 roster, Marla Ridnour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Browns did not select a defensive end during the seven rounds of the draft, suggesting Vernon will be around for the 2020 season. "That's my assumption. Obviously, I think Olivier is a really great player, unfortunately he was banged up a little bit. We look forward to all our guys contributing next year," said Stefanski, who added that no messages should be read into the team not drafting a defensive end. "But I wouldn't say it was a message of any sort, the fact we didn't draft a defensive end. We're not in the business of sending messages via the draft. We trusted the board and as the players came up, we made sure that we had the right people for the job." Vernon, who is due a team-high $15.5 million in salary and bonuses this season, was limited to 11 games in 2019, his first with the team, due to a knee injury and finished with 3.5 sacks and 26 tackles.