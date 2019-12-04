Play

Vernon (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Vernon was limited to 12 defensive snaps in this past Sunday's loss to the Steelers, and coach Freddie Kitchens said the defensive end was sore following the game, according to Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. It's a positive sign that Vernon is on the practice field, albeit in a limited capacity, for the first official session of the week. If he's able to work at full speed, Vernon could return to the 80-percent snap share he typically logs.

