Browns' Orson Charles: Not practicing Tuesday
Charles (ankle) isn't participating in Tuesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Charles has seen snaps in every game in 2018 for the Browns and it's unclear when he picked up the ankle injury. The Georgia product has only caught three passes for 23 yards this season, so he likely won't have fantasy value even if he does suit up in Sunday's game.
More News
-
Browns' Orson Charles: Signed by Cleveland•
-
Orson Charles: Released by Chiefs•
-
Chiefs' Orson Charles: Promoted to active roster•
-
Bears' Pernell McPhee: No timeline for return after knee procedure•
-
Bears' Pernell McPhee: Begins training camp on PUP list•
-
Chiefs' Orson Charles: Signs with Chiefs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
We don't have as many must-add running backs on the wire in Week 15, but there are still players...
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...