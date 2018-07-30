Charles signed a contract with the Browns on Monday, the team's official site reports.

Charles, who was a fourth-round selection by the Bengals in 2012, appeared in five games with the Chiefs last season when he hauled in two passes for 53 yards on two targets. He'll add depth at tight end during training camp, as the team needed another body at the position following Seth DeValve's recent thigh injury.

