Charles re-signed with the Browns on Tuesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Browns will bring Charles back at a lower price after they declined to extend him a restricted free agent tender. The 28-year-old is a depth tight end with the versatility to line up as a fullback or H-back, though he played more snaps on special teams (265) than offense (173) in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories