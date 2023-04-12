Winfrey was arrested Monday for allegedly causing bodily harm to a woman he was dating and is facing a misdemeanor charge, Pete Smith of SI.com reports.

This is just the latest red flag for the 2022 fourth-round pick, who had off-the-field concerns surrounding him ahead of the draft and was periodically late to meetings and practices as a rookie. He also suffered a concussion last year while riding a scooter recreationally and missed four weeks (three games).