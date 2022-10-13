Winfrey (ankle) fully participated during the Browns' practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Winfrey popped up as a limited participant with an ankle injury on Wednesday's injury report, though he appears to have moved past this issue after logging a full session Thursday. The rookie played five defensive snaps in the season opener before sitting out with a team-related disciplinary issue in Week 2. However, Winfrey has recorded two tackles and a pass defended while playing all but two of his 51 snaps on defense the past two games, and he could continue to see his playing time increase if starting defensive tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring) is limited during Sunday's game against New England.
