The Browns selected Winfrey in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 108th overall.

This was a nice bit of value for the Browns given some projected the Oklahoma product could be an early Day 2 selection. Winfrey is a bit undersized as a conventional nose tackle (290 pounds), but he's got some of the longest arms out of this entire class of defensive linemen and certainly has a motor to disrupt upfield.