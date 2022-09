Winfrey will not suit up Week 2 against the Jets due to a team-related disciplinary issue, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Winfrey logged just five defensive snaps in the season opener, but he missed practice this week and will ultimately be inactive, though the team hasn't yet disclosed the specifics behind the situation. Roderick Perry was promoted from the practice squad this week, presumably to serve as defensive line depth in his stead.