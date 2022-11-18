Winfrey (head) will be inactive for Sunday's contest versus the Bills, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Winfrey picked up a head injury in practice this week which has now forced him to be ruled out for the Browns' Week 11 game against the Bills. More information on his status will likely be provided early next week as the team takes on the Buccaneers in Week 12.

