Brown (concussion) was spotted at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Brown didn't practice Wednesday and missed Week 9's loss to the Broncos, so a return to practice in any capacity represents tangible progress. The depth tight end will need to fully clear the five-step concussion protocol, including meeting with an independent neurologist, before suiting up for game action.