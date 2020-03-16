Browns' Pharaoh Brown: Back with Cleveland
Brown (illness) will remain with the Browns after the team placed a contract tender on the exclusive rights free agent.
The 25-year-old had a quiet role for the Browns in 2019, suiting up in just nine games, and he accumulated two catches for 27 yards. With the team signing Austin Hooper to the richest contract for a tight end in the league Monday, Brown likely will assume a depth or blocking role heading into the 2020 season.
