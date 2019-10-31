Brown (concussion) will not practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Brown is working to clear the league's five-step protocol for head injuries. The 25-year-old will need to receive full clearance before retaking the field, including meeting with an independent neurologist, so he appears to be trending towards missing Sunday's tilt against the Broncos.

