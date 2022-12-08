Brown did not participate during the Browns' practice Thursday due to an illness, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Brown appears to have come down an illness since practicing in full Wednesday, as he appeared on Cleveland's Week 14 injury report for the first time Thursday. While the nature of this ailment is still unknown, the 28-year-old will still have one more practice to improve his activity before the team must assign him a game status on Friday's final injury report. Brown played a season-high 40 offensive snaps with top tight end David Njoku (knee) sidelined against the Texans in Week 13, and it's likely he could see similarly increased usage if Njoku remains out Sunday against Cincinnati.