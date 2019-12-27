Play

Brown is questionable for Sunday's divisional contest against the Bengals due to an illness, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Brown was added to Friday's injury report as a non-participant. With Ricky Seals-Jones (illness) also listed as questionable, Brown could be in line for a slight uptick in offensive snaps if cleared to suit up for Sunday's season finale.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends