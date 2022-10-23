site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Pharaoh Brown: Exits Sunday's game
Brown left Sunday's game against the Ravens with a neck injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
With Brown injured and David Njoku out of the game due to an ankle injury, Harrison Bryant is the Browns' lone healthy tight end in the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest.
