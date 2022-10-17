site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: browns-pharaoh-brown-gets-more-run-in-second-game | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Browns' Pharaoh Brown: Gets more run in second game
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Brown caught two of three targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 38-15 loss to New England in Week 6.
This was Brown's second game with his new team, and he was given more playing time. He and Harrison Bryant are battling for snaps and targets behind starter David Njoku.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read