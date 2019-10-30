Brown was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a concussion, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Brown played 29 offensive snaps and 21 special teams snaps in Sunday's loss to the Patriots, but it's unclear when he actually sustained the concussion. The 25-year-old has started the last five games but has only two catches for 27 yards. Brown will need to fully clear the concussion protocol before retaking the field.

