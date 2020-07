The Brownss" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="NFL" data-team-abbreviation="CLE">Browns placed Brown (foot) on the active/PUP list Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The nature and severity of Brown's foot injury remain undisclosed, but he'll now need to gain medical clearance before joining teammates at practice. He's competing for a depth roster spot in Cleveland's crowded tight end room behind Austin Hooper, David Njoku and Harrison Bryant.