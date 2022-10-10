Brown played two snaps in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Chargers in Week 5.
Brown, who was signed earlier in the week, was actually listed as a starter, but the newest member of the team had little impact. As the season advances, it's likely Brown will get more on-field work, but he's considered primarily a blocking tight end, while David Njoku is the pass-catching threat at the position. Njoku has turned into the offensive force the organization thought it was getting when he was drafted in the first round of 2017.