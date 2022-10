Brown did not practice Thursday due to being in concussion protocols, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Brown entered concussion protocols Wednesday after suffering what was believed to be a neck injury in Sunday's loss to the Ravens. The 28-year-old will have to quickly move through protocols if he's going to suit up Sunday against the Bengals. With David Njoku already ruled out due to an ankle injury, the Browns may be depleted at tight end come Sunday.