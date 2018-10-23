Browns' Pharaoh Brown: Promoted from practice squad
Brown was signed to the active roster Tuesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Cleveland had an extra roster spot lying around after dealing Carlos Hyde to the Jaguars last week. Brown checks in as the fifth tight end on the active roster and will likely be contained to a role on special teams.
