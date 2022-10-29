Brown (concussion/neck) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Bengals, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Brown didn't practice Thursday or Friday due to a concussion, but he logged a limited session Saturday and still has a chance to suit up Monday. With David Njoku (ankle) already ruled out, Harrison Bryant is in line to be Cleveland's top tight end, but if Brown is also unavailable, Miller Forristall or Zaire Mitchell-Paden will likely be eleveated from the practice squad.