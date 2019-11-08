Brown (concussion) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Bills, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Brown has managed to fully clear the league's five-step concussion protocol, putting him on track to suit up versus the Bills on Sunday after a one-game absence. With Ricky Seals-Jones (knee) listed as questionable and considered a game-time decision, Brown could be in line for increased work Week 10.