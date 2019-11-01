Brown (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Brown will need to fully clear the league's concussion protocol before retaking the field. As long as he's unable to go, Stephen Carlson will serve as Cleveland's No. 3 tight end.

