Brown started at tight end, caught his lone target for 18 yards, and played a season-high 33 snaps in Sunday's 40-25 win over the Ravens in Week 4.

The Browns are still adjusting to life without David Njoku (wrist), but trends are quickly forming. Brown (Week 4) and Demetrius Harris (Week 3) have started in place of Njoku and dominated the playing time, but when quarterback Baker Mayfield throws to the position, more often than not it's Ricky Seals-Jones on the receiving end. Seals-Jones gobbled up three of the four tight end targets against the Ravens, and he leads the healthy tight ends with five targets in 30 overall snaps while Brown (two targets, 67 snaps) and Harris (four, 178) are used primarily has blockers.