Brown (hip/shoulder) officially signed with the Browns on Wednesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Brown was expected to sign with Cleveland if he was able to pass his physical, which was reported earlier Wednesday by Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. Despite dealing with hip and shoulder injuries, the Browns were comfortable enough with what they saw to officially bring him on board. With David Njoku (knee) and Harrison Bryant (illness) both questionable for Sunday against the Chargers, it's feasible Brown could step into some kind of role in Week 5 if he can prove he's healthy enough to suit up.