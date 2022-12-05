Brown caught his lone target for 11 yards in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Texans in Week 13.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson wasn't the only member of the Browns returning to the stadium where he once played. Brown, who was released by the Texans earlier this season, was in the starting lineup as a replacement for the injured David Njoku (knee) and played 40 snaps, the most he's had since joining the Browns in Week 5. Watson hadn't played a regular season game since 2020, so they deployed a run-heavy scheme, which called for a tight end like Brown with elite blocking skills. He's caught five of 10 targets for 45 yards in eight games for Cleveland.