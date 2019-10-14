Brown started at tight end and caught his lone target for nine yards in Sunday's 32-28 loss to the Seahawks.

Brown took over the starting job from Demetrius Harris, who had been the primary fill-in for the injured David Njoku (wrist) but was losing playing time to Brown and Ricky Seals-Jones. The catch was just Brown's second on three targets. Since Njoku' injury, Seals-Jones, who scored his second touchdown of the season Sunday, has the target leader at the position, despite taking few snaps than Brown of Harris.