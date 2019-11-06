Brown (concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Brown remains in concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills. The Browns are currently short on tight ends with Ricky Seals-Jones (knee) considered day-to-day, so Demetrius Harris and Stephen Carlson could be the top two options at the position.

