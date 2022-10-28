Brown (concussion/neck) wasn't spotted at Friday's practice, Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Cleveland's injury report won't come out until Saturday since the Browns will play Monday in Week 8, but back-to-back absences from practice don't bode well for Brown's chances of suiting up. He'll still need to pass the NFL's concussion protocol before being cleared to play. With David Njoku (ankle) already having been ruled out, Harrison Bryant's the only healthy tight end on Cleveland's roster at the moment.