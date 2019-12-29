Play

Brown (illness) is inactive Week 17 against Cincinnati.

Brown was a late addition to Friday's injury report due to illness, and that will be at least one of the factors keeping him off the active roster for the sixth consecutive week. Fellow tight end Ricky Seals-Jones overcame an illness of his own to suit up this week, while David Njoku is back on the roster as well after being a healthy scratch in consecutive weeks.

