Gaines (concussion) cleared waivers and was placed on injured reserve, NFL.com reports.

Gaines was vying for a special-teams spot with the Browns, but he battled a neck injury early in camp and was ultimately waived with an injury designation. He'll now remain on injured reserve unless an injury settlement is reached.

