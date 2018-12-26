Gaines (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Gaines has missed the last three games. He logged full practices before Week 16's game but was still ruled inactive at game time. His depth could come in handy if Denzel Ward (concussion) is forced to sit out again. Gaines has 30 tackles and two pass breakups this year.

