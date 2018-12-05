Browns' Phillip Gaines: Not practicing Wednesday
Gaines (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Gaines appears to have picked up a knee injury during a Week 13 loss to the Texans, during which he played 40 defensive snaps in place of Denzel Ward (concussion). If Gaines is able to get healthy and suit up against the Panthers on Sunday, he could once again see an increased role if Ward is unable to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol.
