Gaines (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Gaines began the week not practicing but was able to show enough at practice the last two days to earn the questionable tag. The 27-year-old has a chance for an expanded workload Sunday should he be able to suit up, with Denzel Ward (concussion) already ruled out.

