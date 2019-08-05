Browns' Phillip Gaines: Returns to practice field
Gaines (neck) is participating at practice Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Gaines was unable to practice Saturday due to the neck issue but his quick return to action indicates it was a minor injury. The 28-year-old re-signed with the Browns in March is poised for a depth role in the secondary, assuming he cracks the 53-man roster.
